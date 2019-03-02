UFC 235 odds: Jones vs. Smith betting analysis, trends, card preview

Jon Jones is a perfect 14-0 over his last 14 official fights including eight successful defenses of the UFC Light Heavyweight championship. After reclaiming the title at UFC 232, Jones will try to begin a new string of title defenses this Saturday when he takes on Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235.

Jones is a massive favorite of -900 on the UFC odds to defend his title in Las Vegas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After having his win over Daniel Cormier overturned and then serving out his one-year suspension, Jones returned to action at UFC 232 with an impressive knockout win over Alexander Gustafsson to claim the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight championship.

The champion looked like he was in top form in his last bout and clearly has plenty in the tank after a handful of long layoffs to make up for lost time with a quick turnaround in this one.

Anthony Smith (+550) earned this title shot with wins in six of his last seven matches including first-round knockouts over former champions Mauricio Rua and Rashad Evans. The 30-year-old has a 31-13 record and is hoping to shock the world with an upset this Saturday.

Tyron Woodley is 6-0-1 over his last seven fights and has successfully retained the UFC Welterweight championship he won back at UFC 201 four times in a row. Woodley is a -165 favorite at online sports betting sites in his title bout this Saturday with Kamaru Usman (+135).

Usman is 13-0 over his last 13 fights with a 9-0 record in the UFC since joining the organization in 2014.

Ben Askren will make his long-awaited UFC debut on this card as a -285 betting favorite facing former champion Robbie Lawler (+225). Askren has compiled an 18-0 record over his professional career and will finally get a crack at the UFC after Dana White traded Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship for Askren last October.

Rounding out this loaded main card are Weili Zhang (-135) vs. Tecia Torres (+105) and Cody Garbrandt (-155) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+125). Weili Zhang is 17-0 over her last 17 fights since losing her first professional fight back in 2013.

UFC 235 Betting Lines Jon Jones (-900) vs. Anthony Smith (+550) Tyron Woodley (-165) vs. Kamaru Usman (+135) Ben Askren (-285) vs. Robbie Lawler (+225) Weili Zhang (-135) vs. Tecia Torres (+105) Cody Garbrandt (-155) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+125) See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.