March Madness odds 2019: First Four Wednesday betting lines, trends

The Arizona State Sun Devils went 6-2 straight up and 5-3 against the spread over their last eight games to earn their spot in this year’s First Four. The Sun Devils will try to advance into the Round of 64 with a win over the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday night.

Arizona State is a 1.5-point favorite on the March Madness odds in Dayton at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This is the team’s second straight year in the First Four; the Sun Devils narrowly made the tournament last season and ended up losing 60-56 to the Syracuse Orange as 1-point favorites.

While there are some similarities to last season’s team, this year’s group comes into the NCAA Tournament playing well over the last month while last year’s team was 1-5 SU and ATS in its previous six games before losing to the Orange.

St. John’s finds itself in a similar position to last year’s Arizona State team, coming into this play-in game cold with a 1-4 SU and ATS record over its last five games. The Red Storm are just 3-9 SU in their last 12 games as a betting underdog and 0-3 ATS in their last three games as one. On the season, St. John’s went 21-12 SU and 13-18-2 ATS overall. The winner of Wednesday’s contest will advance into the next round as an 11-seed to take on the Buffalo Bulls in the West bracket.

In the earlier game of Wednesday night’s double-header, the North Dakota State Bison are a 5-point favorite squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles. The winner of this matchup will earn a No. 16 seed and go up against the tournament favorite Duke Blue Devils.

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. North Dakota State Bison When: Wednesday, March 20, 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio Betting Line / Total: North Dakota State -5 / 133 Points Eagles vs. Bison OddsShark Matchup Report

North Dakota State got off to an underwhelming start both before and during conference play this season going 9-12 SU and 6-13 ATS through its first 21 games. But over the Bison’s last 12 games, the team is 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS including a 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS run through the Summit Tournament en route to the conference title.

North Carolina Central enters the tournament with an 18-15 SU and 18-11-1 ATS record after winning the MEAC Tournament. The Eagles rank 50th in the nation in defense allowing 66.3 points per game and are 8-2 SU and 8-1-1 ATS at sports betting sites over their last 10 games.

