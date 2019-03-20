NCAA tournament prop bets 2019: No. 1 seed odds for March Madness

In both 2017 and 2018, exactly two of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament advanced into the Final Four. How many one-seeds will make it to the Final Four this season is just one of the many prop bets available heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The line is set at 1.5 one-seeds making it to the Final Four on the March Madness betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with the OVER 1.5 favored at -200 over the UNDER 1.5 at +160. Three of the last four seasons have produced at least two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four with the highest amount coming when three made it in 2015. In the five tournaments prior to 2015, one or fewer No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four.

Bettors who want to wager on the exact amount of one-seeds that will make it to the Final Four this season can; two one-seeds is a +125 favorite over zero (+650), one (+220), three (+350) and all four (+1000).

Bettors can also pit No. 1 seeds against one another in prop bets asking which team will win more games in the NCAA Tournament. Top overall seed and tournament betting favorite Duke is going off at -260 to win more games than North Carolina (+200 to win more games than Duke), -200 to win more games than Virginia (+160) and -175 to win more games than Gonzaga (+145).

The Big Ten earned more tournament bids than any other conference this year with eight. The line on how many Big Ten teams will advance into the Round of 32 is set at 4.5, with the OVER favored at -220 vs the UNDER 4.5 at +180. The ACC has three No. 1 seeds and seven tournament bids overall, and the line is set at 5.5 wins in the Round of 64 for those seven teams with the OVER 5.5 at -270 and the UNDER 5.5 at +210.

Nine of the last 12 NCAA Tournament winners have been No. 1 seeds. Betting on a No. 1 seed to come out on top in this year’s tournament is a -180 proposition. Other seeds that could eventually be crowned champion this season include a two-seed (+350), three-seed (+1000), four-seed (+1500), six-seed (+2000), five-seed (+2800) and seven-seed (+3000).

