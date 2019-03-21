Warriors heavy favorites hosting Pacers on Thursday NBA odds

The Golden State Warriors are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Indiana Pacers. The Warriors will try to pick up another win over the Pacers on Thursday night at home.

Golden State is an 11-point favorite on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games as a double-digit favorite against the Pacers, the Warriors are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS.

Golden State Warriors Notes

The Warriors went into their recent four-game road trip playing some mediocre basketball with a 4-6 SU and 2-8 ATS record over their previous 10 games. But with Kevin Durant out, the rest of the team stepped up in back-to-back upset wins over Houston and Oklahoma City, sparking a 3-1 SU and ATS road trip.

Durant returned in the third game of that road trip and will look to help the Warriors hold on to their 0.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference down the stretch.

Through the first 34 home games of the regular season, the Warriors have not been their usual dominant selves with a 24-10 SU and 12-21-1 ATS record per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Indiana Pacers Notes

The Pacers are slumping at the wrong time of the year with a 2-5 SU and ATS record over their last seven games including a current stretch of three straight losses. Indiana has fallen three games behind Philadelphia for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and is in jeopardy of being caught by the Boston Celtics for the fourth seed.

Holding on to that No. 4 spot and the home court in the first round that comes with it would be huge for the Pacers, who are just 17-19 SU and 14-21-1 ATS on the road this season.

Pacers at Warriors Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 220.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 9-0 in Golden State’s last nine games.

The stakes are high for both the Pacers and the Warriors as they look to hold on to their current spots in the standings. Golden State gets five of its next seven games at home including a showdown with Denver on April 2.

