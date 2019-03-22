March Madness odds 2019: Round of 64 Friday betting lines, trends

The Duke Blue Devils earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 straight up and 18-16 against the spread record en route to an ACC championship. The Blue Devils will begin their much-anticipated march towards this year’s NCAA Tournament title this Friday when they take on the No. 16 seed North Dakota State Bison.

Duke is a 27-point favorite in Columbia on the March Madness betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 14 games as a favorite of 20 points or more, the Blue Devils are 14-0 SU and 9-5 ATS. The total went UNDER in all 14 of those games, and this Friday’s total is set at 149 points.

The Blue Devils are one of three No. 1 seeds in action on Friday with the other two being No. 1 North Carolina (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Iona and No. 1 Virginia (-21.5) vs. No. 16 Gardener-Webb. Last season, Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64 in tournament history when it suffered a 74-54 loss to UMBC as a 20.5-point favorite.

The only No. 2 seed with a game on Friday are the Tennessee Volunteers, who are going off as 17.5-point favorites over the Colgate Red Raiders. Colgate enters the tournament on an 11-0 SU and 8-3 ATS run. The Volunteers were on a 19-0 SU and 11-7-1 ATS run before eventually finishing the season with a 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS stretch..

No. 12 seeds went 2-0 ATS on Thursday and scored one outright upset as No. 12 Murray State rolled No. 5 Marquette 83-64. Friday’s No. 5 seeds will be on alert as No. 5 Mississippi State is a 6.5-point favorite at online sports betting sites against Liberty and No. 5 Wisconsin is just a 2-point favorite against No. 12 Oregon.

All three of Friday’s No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed matchups project out to be nail-biters in No. 9 Central Florida (-1) vs. No. 8 VCU, No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (-1), and No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (-3). VCU is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 postseason games.

Round of 64 Friday Games Betting Lines No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (-27) No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-22.5) No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (-21.5) No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5) No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (-6.5) No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (-3) No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (-2) No. 9 Central Florida (-1) vs. No. 8 VCU No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (-1) See the complete list at OddsShark

