March Madness odds 2019: Round of 64 Friday betting lines, trends

The tournament chalk Duke Blue Devils hit the hardwood on the second day of Round of 64 action on Friday as one of the betting favorites at the sportsbooks.

By OddsShark
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 straight up and 18-16 against the spread record en route to an ACC championship. The Blue Devils will begin their much-anticipated march towards this year’s NCAA Tournament title this Friday when they take on the No. 16 seed North Dakota State Bison.

Duke is a 27-point favorite in Columbia on the March Madness betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 14 games as a favorite of 20 points or more, the Blue Devils are 14-0 SU and 9-5 ATS. The total went UNDER in all 14 of those games, and this Friday’s total is set at 149 points.

The Blue Devils are one of three No. 1 seeds in action on Friday with the other two being No. 1 North Carolina (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Iona and No. 1 Virginia (-21.5) vs. No. 16 Gardener-Webb. Last season, Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64 in tournament history when it suffered a 74-54 loss to UMBC as a 20.5-point favorite.

The only No. 2 seed with a game on Friday are the Tennessee Volunteers, who are going off as 17.5-point favorites over the Colgate Red Raiders. Colgate enters the tournament on an 11-0 SU and 8-3 ATS run. The Volunteers were on a 19-0 SU and 11-7-1 ATS run before eventually finishing the season with a 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS stretch..

No. 12 seeds went 2-0 ATS on Thursday and scored one outright upset as No. 12 Murray State rolled No. 5 Marquette 83-64. Friday’s No. 5 seeds will be on alert as No. 5 Mississippi State is a 6.5-point favorite at online sports betting sites against Liberty and No. 5 Wisconsin is just a 2-point favorite against No. 12 Oregon.

All three of Friday’s No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed matchups project out to be nail-biters in No. 9 Central Florida (-1) vs. No. 8 VCU, No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (-1), and No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (-3). VCU is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 postseason games.

Round of 64 Friday Games Betting Lines

No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (-27)

No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-22.5)

No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (-21.5)

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5)

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (-6.5)

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (-3)

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (-2)

No. 9 Central Florida (-1) vs. No. 8 VCU

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (-1)

