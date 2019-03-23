March Madness odds 2019: Round of 32 betting lines, trends

The No. 12 seed Murray State Racers upset the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles to improve to 10-0 straight up and 8-2 against the spread over their last 10 games. The Racers will try to pull off another upset this Saturday when they take on the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles.

Murray State is a 5-point underdog on the March Madness betting lines in Hartford at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Freshman sensation Ja Morant is expected to be one of the top three picks in the NBA Draft this year and he lived up to the hype by recording the tournament’s first triple double since 2012 with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in Murray State’s 83-64 win.

Florida State is 15-2 SU and 10-7 ATS over its last 17 games with the only losses over that stretch coming on the road against Duke and North Carolina.

Since 2011 there have been eight No. 2 seed vs. No. 10 seed matchups; the No. 2 seed is 6-2 SU in this batch of games, but the No. 10 seeds have more than held their own against the spread with a 6-1-1 ATS record on the college basketball betting lines. There are two such matchups scheduled for this Saturday as No. 10 Minnesota faces No. 2 Michigan State (-10) and No. 10 Florida takes on No. 2 Michigan (-6.5).

Rounding out the No. 2 seeds in action on Saturday are the Kentucky Wildcats going off as 5.5-point favorites against the No. 7 Wofford Terriers. Wofford has won 21 straight games and is 12-1 ATS over its last 13 games per the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs breezed past Fairleigh Dickinson by a score of 87-49. Gonzaga is 22-1 SU and 15-8 ATS over its last 23 games and all 22 of those wins have been by at least 13 points. The Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites this Saturday against No. 9 Baylor.

Saturday’s Round of 32 slate also includes No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue (-4), No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU (-2.5) and No. 5 Auburn (-2) vs. No. 4 Kansas. Auburn is the only higher seed on Saturday going off as a betting favorite in its matchup against Kansas.

Round of 32 Saturday Games Betting Lines No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-13.5) No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-10) No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan (-6.5) No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-5.5) No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State (-5) No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue (-4) No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU (-2.5) No. 5 Auburn (-2) vs. No. 4 Kansas See all Round of 32 odds at OddsShark

