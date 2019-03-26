March Madness 2019 odds: Duke still leads entering Sweet 16

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils narrowly avoided disaster in a 77-76 win over UCF on Sunday, falling to 1-6 against the spread over their last seven games despite a 5-0 straight-up record over their last five. With the win, the Blue Devils snuffed out what would have been the only big upset in the first two rounds.
Duke is still the favorite on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament going off at +300 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blue Devils’ odds have actually gotten worse than the +225 they were at before the tournament began, in part due to the close call but in larger part due to how stacked the Sweet 16 is this year. The betting favorites went 16-0 SU and 10-6 ATS in the Round of 32, solidifying a Sweet 16 that still has all four of the tournament’s No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds intact.
No. 1 Virginia (+425 to win the NCAA Tournament) has moved ahead of No. 1 Gonzaga (+450) as the second favorite on the March Madness odds to win the championship this season. North Carolina is still the longest shot among the No. 1 seeds going off at +600 to win it all at online betting sites.
With all eight of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds advancing into the Sweet 16 there will be four No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchups in this round. These matches have historically been tight with No. 2 seeds holding a slight 12-8 SU and 11-9 ATS edge on the March Madness lines over No. 3 seeds in the last 20 instances of this seeding matchup.
This year’s matchups will be No. 3 Purdue (+2000 to win the tournament) vs. No. 2 Tennessee (+1600), No. 3 Texas Tech (+2200) vs. No. 2 Michigan (+1500), No. 3 LSU (+5000) vs. No. 2 Michigan State (+1000) and No. 3 Houston (+3000) vs. No. 2 Kentucky (+1200).
Rounding out the rest of the teams still in contention are No. 5 Auburn (+2800), No. 4 Virginia Tech (+3500), No. 4 Florida State (+4000) and No. 12 Oregon (+7000). Oregon is the only potential giant killer left in the field as the only team seeded higher than No. 5, and it enters the Sweet 16 with a 10-0 SU and ATS record in its last 10 games.
NCAA Tournament Odds
Duke +300
Virginia +425
Gonzaga +450
North Carolina +600
Michigan State +1000
Kentucky +1200
Michigan +1500
Tennessee +1600
Purdue +2000
Texas Tech +2200
Auburn +2800
Houston +3000
Virginia Tech +3500
Florida State +4000
LSU +5000
Oregon +7000
