Hurricanes road underdogs at Capitals for Tuesday night

The Carolina Hurricanes are 6-2 through their last eight games. With only five points separating the Hurricanes from the first place Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division, a regulation win for Carolina on Tuesday could make things quite interesting down the stretch.

Carolina is a +120 road underdog on the NHL odds in Washington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Capitals look to wrap up their four-game homestand with a win as -140 favorites.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

The Hurricanes have been playing some excellent hockey since the beginning of the calendar year, turning things around from a 15-17-5 start to go 27-9-2 over their last 38 games. With Sebastian Aho leading the way on offense with 30 goals and 80 points on the season and a defense ranked seventh in the NHL allowing 2.72 goals per game, Carolina is currently three points ahead of Montreal and five points ahead of Columbus for the top wild card spot.

The Hurricanes are also still in the mix for a divisional playoff spot as well with Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders both just four points ahead.

Carolina has been hot on the road of late with a 10-3 record in its last 13 games away from home per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Washington Capitals Notes

After seemingly taking firm control of the division with a 7-0 run through the beginning of March, the Capitals have gone just 3-3-1 over their last seven games. Washington is now just one point ahead of Pittsburgh and New York for the top spot.

The Capitals would love to turn things around in this home-and-home series against the Hurricanes who they are 7-2 straight up against in their last nine meetings in Washington.

Hurricanes at Capitals Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at six goals at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-2 in Carolina’s last six road games against Washington.

The home-and-home series between these two teams continues on Thursday when the Hurricanes host the Capitals. If the playoffs were to start today, these two teams would be meeting in the first round. There are still two weeks left in the regular season for seeding to work itself out, and this series will play a big role in where the Capitals and Hurricanes end up.

