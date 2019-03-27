March Madness betting props 2019: Most Outstanding Player odds

Since 1984, every player that has been awarded the Most Outstanding Player has come from the team that won the NCAA Tournament that year. With the Duke Blue Devils entering the Sweet 16 as the betting favorite to win the tournament, it makes sense that the top two favorites to win this year’s Most Outstanding Player award are Blue Devils.

Zion Williamson is the clear favorite on the Most Outstanding Player odds going off at +350 to do so at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Williamson has dominated headlines and highlight reels all season long, and with 57 points through Duke’s first two games of the tournament, he figures to be the team’s top scorer in the tournament.

Betting against Williamson won’t be easy for Duke backers, but those looking for a bigger payout on those March Madness lines might be tempted to take a shot on RJ Barrett at +850 to win Most Outstanding Player. Barrett currently trails Williamson in scoring by 15 points but has a 22 to 14 lead in rebounds; a big offensive performance or two down the stretch could turn the tide in his favor.

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura (+950 to win MOP) is the third favorite on the board. Hachimura had a poor showing against Baylor with just six points in the team’s 83-71 win and can’t afford another dud like that with teammate Brandon Clarke (+1200) shining with 36 points in that victory.

De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy are each going off at +1000 on the March Madness odds to win MOP for the Virginia Cavaliers. Hunter has the early edge to be the likely winner over his teammate with 33 points to Guy’s 12 through the tournament thus far, but performances from this point forward against top competition will be weighed a lot more heavily.

Rounding out the top contenders for this year’s Most Outstanding Player are North Carolina’s Coby White (+1200), Cameron Johnson (+1500) and Luke Maye (+2000), Michigan State’s Cassius Winston (+1000) and Nick Ward (+2000), Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (+2200) and Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver (+2200).

Edwards has been sensational through the first two rounds of the tournament scoring 26 points against Old Dominion and then dropping 42 points in Purde’s 87-61 win over defending champion Villanova.

Most Outstanding Player Odds Zion Williamson +350 RJ Barrett +850 Rui Hachimura +950 De’Andre Hunter +1000 Kyle Guy +1000 Cassius Winston +1000 Brandon Clarke +1200 Coby White +1200 Cameron Johnson +1500 Luke Maye +2000 Nick Ward +2000 Carsen Edwards +2200 Jarrett Culver +2200 See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.