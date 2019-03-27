Thunder Wednesday NBA betting favorites hosting the Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-5 straight up and against the spread over their last six games. The Thunder will try to get back on track when the host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City is a 6-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games as a betting favorite the Thunder are 0-4 SU and ATS.

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder When: Wednesday, March 27, 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Betting Line / Total: Oklahoma City -6 / 216.5 Points Pacers at Thunder OddsShark Matchup Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Notes

The Thunder snapped a four-game losing streak last Friday with an impressive 116-109 road win over the Toronto Raptors. The excitement over that win was short-lived however as the team went on to lose 115-103 in its next game as 7.5-point road favorites against the Memphis Tigers.

Since going 11-1 SU and 10-2 ATS over a 12-game span that ended on February 11, the Thunder are just 6-12 SU and 4-14 ATS. They’ve got only eight regular season games left to regain some momentum before the postseason.

In their last seven home games against the Pacers, the Thunder are 5-2 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Indiana Pacers Notes

Like Oklahoma City, the Pacers are also slumping at the wrong time. Once firmly in third place in the Eastern Conference standings after going 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS over a nine-game stretch in February, Indiana is 5-9 SU and ATS over its last 14 games.

Road struggles have been the main issue for the Pacers as the team is 0-8 SU and 1-7 ATS in its last eight games away from home. With a huge road game against Boston looming this Friday, a slump buster in this one would be good to build some confidence.

Pacers at Thunder Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 216.5 points. The UNDER is 8-2 over Indiana’s last 10 games.

Depending on how the next few weeks shake out, Indiana could find itself as the home team in a favorable three-seed vs. six-seed matchup in the East or as the home or road team in a four-seed vs. five-seed matchup against the Celtics. Less than two games currently separate Oklahoma City and the other three teams in the West jostling for seeding from No. 5 through No. 8. The stakes are high for both of these squads as they look to pick up a much needed win on Wednesday.

