2019 Sweet 16 odds: Thursday March Madness betting lines, trends

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are a perfect 10-0 straight up and against the spread over their last 10 games. That winning streak will be put to the test on Thursday when the Ducks take on the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers.

Oregon is an 8.5-point underdog on the March Madness lines in Louisville at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In a tournament that has been dominated by chalk thus far, the Ducks stand alone as the only team seeded worse than No. 5 heading into the Sweet 16.

This should be an interesting matchup between two of the nation’s best defensive teams with Virginia ranking first in the nation allowing 55 points per game this season and Oregon ranking 12th allowing 62.5 points per game.

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are the second biggest favorite of the day on Thursday going off at -7.5 on the March Madness odds against the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles. These two teams met in the Sweet 16 last year as well with the Seminoles prevailing in a 75-60 win as six-point underdogs.

With its 83-71 win over Baylor in the Round of 32, Gonzaga improved to 23-1 SU over its last 24 games with all 23 of those wins coming by at least a dozen points. Florida State is also coming off an impressive win, containing Ja Morant in a 90-62 victory over Murray State.

Carsen Edwards had one of the best performances of the tournament in No. 3 Purdue’s 87-61 blowout win over Villanova last Saturday going nine-of-16 from three-point range en route to a 42-point performance. Edwards and the Boilermakers will try to keep the offense going on Thursday as 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers.

The total has gone OVER in each of Tennessee’s last six games at sports betting sites. The total in this one is set at 146.5 points.

Rounding out Thursday’s slate is a matchup between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 2 Michigan (-1.5). Texas Tech has been red-hot since early February with an 11-1 SU and 10-2 ATS record over its last 12 games. Michigan is 6-2 SU and ATS over its last eight games and is now 7-1 SU and 5-3 ATS in its last eight postseason games.

