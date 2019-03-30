NCAA tournament odds 2019: Saturday Elite Eight betting lines, trends

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 24-1 straight up and 16-9 against the spread over their last 25 games. The Bulldogs hope to keep rolling on Saturday night when they face the red-hot No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Gonzaga is a 4-point favorite on the March Madness odds in Anaheim at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With their 72-58 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, the Bulldogs picked up their 24th win by at least 12 points over the team’s last 25 games. The Bulldogs have been dominant on both sides of the court all season long, but they’ll face their toughest test since December this weekend.

Texas Tech improved to 3-0 SU and on the point spread in the NCAA Tournament and 12-1 SU and ATS over its last 13 games with a 63-44 win over the Michigan Wolverines. The Red Raiders have dialed up some excellent defense in postseason play allowing just 53 points per game, playing to three straight UNDER results since seeing the OVER go 6-1 in the team’s last seven games before the tournament. The total in this one is set at 137.5 points.

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers failed to cover the spread in their 53-49 win as 8.5-point favorites over Oregon on Thursday, but they did ride another dominant defensive performance to victory. The Cavaliers are now 32-3 SU and 24-11 ATS on the season and will look to continue their playoff run as a 4-point favorite on Saturday against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers. Virginia is hoping to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Purdue is also trying to snap a long Final Four drought as a win on Saturday would send the Boilermakers into the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The Boilermakers have ramped things up on offense this postseason, following up an 87-61 win over Villanova in the Round of 32 with a 99-94 win as 1.5-point underdogs on the college basketball betting lines against Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Carsen Edwards is on the type of run that even the best defense in the nation may have trouble containing; the junior is averaging 32.3 points per game and has hit 18 three pointers over Purdue’s current 3-0 SU and ATS run.

