Holloway favored on UFC 236 odds in Saturday bout with Poirier

Since picking up his last loss all the way back in August of 2013, Max Holloway is a perfect 13-0 over his last 13 bouts. The 27-year-old UFC featherweight champion will be fighting for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 236 against Dustin Poirier.

Holloway is a -225 favorite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Holloway won the interim featherweight belt with a victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 and then unified the title with a win over Jose Aldo at UFC 212 before earning successful defenses against Aldo at UFC 218 and Brian Ortega at UFC 231. All four of these wins came via TKO.

Dustin Poirier is going off at +175 at betting sites to pull off an upset in the main event. Each of Poirier’s last two wins have come via TKO and 12 of his 24 career wins have been by knockout; this should be an exciting bout between two strikers that won’t back down from a challenge. Poirier handed Holloway the first loss of his professional career back at UFC 143, but both fighters have evolved immensely since that 2012 undercard fight.

As well, Isreal Adesanya (-175) squares off against Kelvin Gastelum (+145) in what will be a very intriguing fight for the interim middleweight title. Adesanya’s rise up the ranks has been lightning fast; in less than a calendar year, Adesanya has had five fights in the UFC and won them all to improve to 16-0 as a professional.

He will get a stern test this Saturday in Gastelum who is far more battle-tested with a resume that includes wins over Johny Hendricks, Michael Bisping and Ronaldo Souza. It will be interesting to see how Adesanya’s raw ability matches up against a proven commodity in his prime like Gastelum.

Rounding out the main card are Eryk Anders (-200) vs. Khalil Rountree (+160), Alan Jouban (-120) vs. Dwight Grant (-110) and Ovince Saint Preux (-110) vs. Nikita Krylov (-120). Anders is in desperate need of a win as he has lost three of his last four fights since starting his professional career off with a 10-0 record.

