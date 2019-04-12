EPL Matchweek 34 odds, betting trends for top matchups

Liverpool is undefeated at home this season with a record of 14-2-0. In what will be its last match of the season against a top five team, Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool is a -160 favorite on the Premier League odds for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since settling for a draw in four of its previous six matches, Liverpool has won four straight including a win at home over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

With three of its last five games at home and the two road games coming against teams towards the bottom of the EPL table, Liverpool has an excellent chance of running the table and keeping the pressure on Manchester City if it picks up a win this weekend.

Chelsea enters this match in third place in the standings with 66 points, two ahead of Tottenham, three ahead of Arsenal and five ahead of Manchester United. Those three teams all have a game in hand on Chelsea, so a loss in this one would put the club in a precarious position as it hopes to hold on to a top four spot to earn the Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Tottenham is the biggest favorite at online sports betting sites this week at -500 hosting Huddersfield Town (+1300 to win, +600 to draw). After going winless in its previous five matches with an 0-1-4 record, Tottenham finally recorded a win in its last match at home against Crystal Palace. A home match against the league’s worst team should help keep things on the right track. Huddersfield is 3-5-25 this season and has lost five straight.

Rounding out the top teams in action this week are Manchester United (-245) hosting West Ham United (+650 to win, +390 to draw) on Saturday, Manchester City (-315) on the road against Crystal Palace (+900 to win, +450 to draw) on Sunday and Arsenal (+115) visiting Watford (+225 to win, +270 to draw) on Monday.

At a neutral location or at home, Arsenal would be a much bigger favorite against Watford. But with Watford owning a respectable 8-2-5 record at home and Arsenal sitting at only 5-4-6 on the road, this shapes up to be one of the week’s most competitive games.

