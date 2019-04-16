Islanders underdogs on NHL odds in Tuesday potential clincher

The New York Islanders are 5-0 over their last five games including a 3-0 start to their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders can move on to the next round with one more win over the Penguins on Tuesday night on the road.

New York is a +150 road underdog on the NHL odds in Pittsburgh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Penguins need a win as -170 favorites to keep their postseason alive.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins When: Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Betting Line / Total: Pittsburgh -170 / 5.5 Goals Islanders at Penguins OddsShark Matchup Report

New York Islanders Notes

The Islanders lost a generational talent this offseason when John Tavares decided to leave New York, but they picked up an elite head coach and a goaltender that has been a perfect fit in his system. The results have been amazing; after missing the playoffs with a 35-37-10 record and the worst defense in the league last season, New York made the postseason with a 48-27-7 record and the best defense in hockey at 2.33 goals against per game this year.

Goaltender Robin Lehner is off to a perfect 3-0 start in the first three postseason starts of his career and the Islanders are one win away from sweeping the star-studded Penguins.

In their last eight games against the Penguins, the Islanders are 6-1-1 per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Pittsburgh Penguins Notes

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2017, the Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals last year. Pittsburgh lost four of the last five games in that series and has now lost seven of its last eight postseason games.

The Penguins finished sixth in the NHL in scoring this season with 3.3 goals per game but have failed to score more than three goals in any of their last nine playoff games averaging only 2.11 goals per game over that stretch.

Islanders at Penguins Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals. The UNDER is 13-4 in New York’s last 17 games.

Entering this postseason, 185 of the 189 teams that have been down three games to zero in a best-of-seven NHL series have gone on to lose that series. The writing may be on the wall for the Penguins, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them go down with a fight and at least send the series back to New York with a win at home in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.