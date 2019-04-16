Red Sox, Yankees pick’em matchup on Tuesday MLB odds

The Boston Red Sox are 4-3 over their last seven games since starting the season off with a 2-8 record through their first 10 games. The Red Sox will try to keep momentum going in the right direction on Tuesday night when they face the New York Yankees in the first game of a two-game series on the road.

Boston and New York are both going off at -110 on the MLB odds in the Bronx at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Chris Sale will take the mound for the Red Sox going up against James Paxton and the Yankees.

Boston Red Sox Notes

Perhaps suffering from a World Series hangover, the Red Sox kicked off the 2018 season with a disastrous 2-8 start. To put things into perspective, last year’s team didn’t lose its eighth game until 29 games into the season on May 1.

Boston’s recent 4-3 stretch isn’t a cure-all either as a team of this caliber shouldn’t be having trouble with the likes of Toronto or Baltimore. The Red Sox currently rank 28th in the majors with an ugly 5.80 team ERA on the season.

Staff ace Chris Sale has been a part of the problem with a 9.00 ERA and an 0-3 record through his first three starts.

New York Yankees Notes

The Yankees couldn’t have dreamed up a better start for their hated rivals than the one Boston is currently having, but unfortunately for them they aren’t doing a whole lot better themselves. New York has lost five of its last six games and is just 6-9 on the season, lacking its usual punch on offense with only 18 home runs through 15 games.

Offseason acquisition James Paxton is off to a rough start with a 6.00 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through his first three starts as a Yankee.

Red Sox at Yankees Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-3 in New York’s last nine games according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The MLB season is a 162-game marathon, so these slow starts likely won’t amount to much for two teams that entered the season among the favorites to win the World Series. With that said, games in April count the same in the standings as those in September, so these head-to-head divisional matchups can not be taken lightly.

