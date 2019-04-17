Rockets favored hosting Jazz in Game 2 matchup on NBA odds

The Houston Rockets are 7-1 straight up and against the spread over their last eight games including a 122-90 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of this series. The Rockets will try to keep things rolling with another win over the Jazz on Wednesday night.

Houston is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Game 2 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This is the same line that the Rockets had to cover in their 32-point win on Sunday night.

Houston Rockets Notes

In 25 games since February 23, the Rockets are 21-4 SU and 15-8-2 ATS. The offense is clicking perfectly over the team’s current 7-1 SU and ATS run averaging 124.8 points per game over that stretch.

In Houston’s last five wins, the Rockets have won by an average margin of victory of 29.8 points per game. With Golden State and Denver looking shaky at home in their first round series so far, Houston enters Wednesday night as the hottest team in the West.

Including Sunday night’s win, the Rockets are 7-0 SU and 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games at home per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Utah Jazz Notes

Utah was one of the hottest teams in the West in March, putting together an impressive run of 12-1 SU and 9-4 ATS as the playoffs approached.

But after ending the regular season with losses in two of their last three games and then getting blown out in Game 1, the Jazz are now 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS over their last four games and 0-3 SU and 1-2 ATS in their last three games on the road. On the season, Utah is 21-20 SU and 23-17-1 ATS on the road.

Jazz at Rockets Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 212.5 points. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight games between the Rockets and the Jazz.

The Jazz have historically had a great home court advantage, and there is no doubt that games played in Utah in this series are going to have a much different vibe to them. But to pull off the upset in this series, Utah will need to find a way to beat the Rockets at home at least once. Houston hasn’t shown any indication that this will be an easy feat.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.