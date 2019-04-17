Celtics Game 2 betting favorites hosting Pacers on Wednesday night

The Boston Celtics are 11-1 straight up and against the spread in their last 12 postseason games at home. The Celtics will try to pick up another home win on Wednesday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

Boston is a 7.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Game 2 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In Game 1 last Sunday night, the Celtics won 84-74 and covered the same spread as a 7.5-point favorite.

Boston Celtics Notes

The Celtics entered the 2018-19 season as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference and one of the top contenders to win the NBA championship. A disappointing regular season coupled with excellent campaigns from Milwaukee and Toronto brought the expectations on Boston down, but here we are in the playoffs where the games really matter.

Boston shook off a four-game losing streak in late March to finish the regular season on a 6-2 SU run, and now the Celtics have an early 1-0 series lead over the Pacers.

In their last 12 games against the Pacers, the Celtics are 9-3 SU and 7-5 ATS including a current streak of 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Indiana Pacers Notes

Indiana could have had home court advantage in the first round if not for a big meltdown over the last two months of the season. The Pacers let third place in the conference slip away with an 8-14 SU and 9-13 ATS run over the last quarter of the regular season, winning just four of their last 13 games over that stretch.

Including Sunday night’s loss, the Pacers are now just 2-11 SU and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games on the road.

Pacers at Celtics Betting Notes

Wednesday night’s total is set at 203 points. The UNDER is 13-5 in Indiana’s last 18 games on the road.

Boston is one of the best coached teams in the NBA, and they finally seem to be coming together as a cohesive unit at the right time. Last season left Celtics fans wondering what could have been if Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were healthy; this season, they will get the chance to find out.

