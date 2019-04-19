EPL Matchweek 35 odds, betting trends for top matchups

Manchester City is a perfect 9-0 over its last nine matches including a 5-0 record at home. City can extend its winning streak to 10 with a victory at home this Saturday over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester is a -360 home favorite on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. These two clubs are coming off a wild match in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester City won 4-3 at home and appeared to be on its way to the next round with a fifth goal in the 93rd minute, but that goal was waived off after video replay, leaving the aggregate score at 4-4 and allowing Tottenham to move on with the road goal tiebreaker.

While Tottenham (+900 to win, +525 to draw) did manage to move on to the semi-finals in the Champions League, the club’s road struggles still continued. In English Premier League play, Tottenham is undefeated with a 5-1-0 record in its last six home games, but on the road the team has lost each of its last four matches. Team superstar Harry Kane was also injured in the 4-3 loss and could be out for the rest of the EPL season.

Liverpool will be rooting hard for Tottenham this week and for Manchester United on Wednesday in hopes that Manchester City slips up before the regular season comes to a close. The team has no control over what Manchester City does, but it can keep the pressure on in the standings with a win as -500 betting favorites this Sunday on the road against Cardiff City (+1400 to win, +575 to draw). Cardiff City has lost each of the five games it has played against Liverpool since 2007.

Rounding out the top teams in action this week are Arsenal (-180) at home against Crystal Palace (+475 to win, 350 to draw) and Manchester United (+130) on the road against Everton (+215 to win, +245 to draw) on Sunday and Chelsea (-400) at home against Burnley FC (+1100 to win, +500 to draw) on Monday. Everton is an impressive 2-1-0 with no goals allowed in its last three matches at home with wins over Arsenal and Chelsea and a draw against Liverpool.

English Premier League Betting Lines Manchester City (-360) vs. Tottenham (+900), Draw (+525) Cardiff City (+1400) vs. Liverpool (-500), Draw (+575) Arsenal (-180) vs. Crystal Palace (+475), Draw (+350) Everton (+215) vs. Manchester United (+130), Draw (+245) Chelsea (-400) vs. Burnley FC (+1100), Draw (+500) See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.