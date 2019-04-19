Blazers underdogs at Thunder on Game 3 odds at sportsbooks

The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-0 straight up and 3-2 against the spread over their last five games including a 2-0 SU and ATS start to their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Trail Blazers look to carry their momentum into a win on the road on Friday night in Game 3.

Portland is a 7.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oklahoma City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 12 games against the Thunder, the Trail Blazers are 8-4 SU and ATS.

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder When: Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Betting Line / Total: Oklahoma City -7.5 / 222 Points Trail Blazers at Thunder OddsShark Matchup Report

Portland Trail Blazers Notes

The Trail Blazers surged into the postseason with a 14-3 SU and 8-8-1 ATS record over their last 17 games, capping off an impressive 53-29 SU and 45-36-1 ATS campaign. But after being disappointingly swept out of the postseason last year, all eyes were on Portland to see if the team could turn its regular season success into playoff success.

So far, so good; the Trail Blazers are off to a 2-0 SU and ATS start and Damian Lillard has been the best player on the court with 29.5 points per game and a red-hot 47.8% shooting percentage from three-point range.

Over their last 16 road games, the Trail Blazers are 11-5 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Oklahoma City Thunder Notes

During the regular season, the Thunder ranked seventh in the NBA in scoring averaging 114.5 points per game. Through the first two games of this series, Oklahoma City has failed to crack 100 points and is averaging only 96.5 points per game.

The Thunder’s struggles are somewhat surprising given the team’s 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS end to the regular season, but they’ll try to turn things around at home where they are 27-14 SU and 21-20 ATS this season.

Blazers at Thunder Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 222 points. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight games between these two teams including each of the first two games of this series.

Oklahoma City entered this postseason as the only lower seed favored to win over a higher seed. Portland has certainly looked deserving of its higher seed through the first two games at home, but the Thunder will try to flip the script on this series with a strong performance at home in Games 3 and 4.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.