Bucks heavy betting favorites at Pistons on Game 3 NBA odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-0 straight up and against the spread through the first two games of their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons with back-to-back blowout wins. The Bucks will try to keep things going on the road on Saturday night in Game 3.

Milwaukee is an 8.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Detroit at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games against the Pistons, the Bucks are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

The Bucks have not won a playoff series since the 2001 postseason, failing to escape the first round in each of their last eight trips to the playoffs. Milwaukee posted its best regular season record since 1981 with a 60-22 SU and 47-31-4 ATS campaign and is now just two wins away from shaking off nearly 20 years’ worth of playoff frustrations.

Winning by 35 points in Game 1 and by 21 points in Game 2, Milwaukee certainly looks the part of a legitimate postseason contender through the early going.

In their last 16 games as a road favorite, the Bucks are 12-4 SU and 11-5 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Detroit Pistons Notes

Detroit edged its way into the playoffs with a 41-41 SU and 41-38-3 ATS record this season. Blake Griffin helped the team get there with a team-leading 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game, but he’s been sidelined through the first two games of this series with a knee injury and is expected to miss Game 3 as well.

The Pistons haven’t fared well as a betting underdog this season with a 12-35 SU and 19-25-3 ATS record in 47 games as one.

Bucks at Pistons Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 216.5 points. The OVER is 6-3 in Milwaukee’s last nine games.

The Pistons have been far better this season at home with a record of 26-15 SU than they have been on the road at 15-28 SU. It will be difficult for Detroit to make this a series without Blake Griffin, but the scores might at least be more reasonable than they were in the first two games. Then again, with how good the Bucks are overall and how well they’ve played on the road this season, that’s no guarantee.

