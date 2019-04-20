Capitals betting favorites hosting Hurricanes on Game 5 NHL odds

The Washington Capitals are 5-1 over their last six home games. After losing Game 3 and Game 4 in Carolina, the Capitals will try to get things back on track against the Hurricanes at home on Saturday night.

Washington is a -140 home favorite on the NHL odds for Game 5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hurricanes will be looking for a third straight win as +120 road underdogs in this one.

Washington Capitals Notes

The Capitals scored four goals in each of the first two games of this series at home, defeating Carolina 4-2 in Game 1 and 4-3 in Game 2. On the road, the offense came to a screeching halt as Washington managed just one goal in two road losses.

Washington earned home ice in this series by winning the Metropolitan Division with a 14-5-1 record over its last 20 regular season games and will have home ice in this critical Game 5 because of it.

Before losing the last two games in this series, Washington was a perfect 6-0 in its last six games against Carolina including a 4-0 record at home per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

Carolina thoroughly dominated Game 3 as it outshot the Capitals 45 to 18 en route to a 5-0 victory. Game 4 was much more competitive and Peter Mrazek proved to be up to the task, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced to lead the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win.

Mrazek’s home and road splits were almost identical during the regular season, but so far this postseason the 27-year-old has a 3.50 goals against average and an .860 save percentage in Washington compared to a 0.50 GAA and a .980 save percentage at home.

Hurricanes at Capitals Betting Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals. The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine games between the Capitals and the Hurricanes.

This has been the only series in the NHL playoffs this season that has seen the home team win every game. For that trend to continue, Washington will need to get back to generating offense as well as it did in the beginning of this series. Regardless of who ends up on top, this should be a highly competitive game between two teams that have looked evenly matched thus far.

