Vegas, San Jose tight on Tuesday Game 7 NHL odds

The San Jose Sharks are 2-0 over the last two games of this series, clawing back from a 3-1 series deficit with the Vegas Golden Knights to draw even at three games apiece. A trip to the next round is on the line Tuesday night as the Sharks host the Golden Knights in Game 7.

This game is going off as a pick’em on the NHL odds with both teams at -110 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. San Jose closed as a slight -115 favorite in its Game 5 win over the Knights at home.

San Jose Sharks Notes

Across three losses in Games 3, 4, and 5, Sharks goaltender Martin Jones was pulled twice and posted an ugly 7.62 goals-against average and a .796 save percentage.

Jones turned things around with 30 saves on 32 shots in San Jose’s 5-2 win over the Golden Knights at home. And then he outright stole Game 6 on the road with 58 saves on 59 shots, keeping the Sharks alive into double overtime where Tomas Hertl scored a short-handed goal to give San Jose a 2-1 victory and a trip back home for Game 7.

San Jose is 27-12-5 at home this season including a 3-1 record in its last four home games against Vegas per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Vegas Golden Knights Notes

Vegas couldn’t have done a much better job of dominating the game in Game 6 as the Golden Knights outshot the Sharks 44-20 in regulation and 15-9 in overtime.

But since going 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games against the Sharks, the Golden Knights are now 0-2 in their last two games against San Jose and on the brink of elimination with another loss on Tuesday. The Golden Knights are 1-6 in their last seven games on the road.

Golden Knights at Sharks Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals. The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between the Sharks and Golden Knights.

Before Game 6’s low-scoring double overtime thriller, the winning team had scored at least five goals and won by at least two goals in each of the first five games of this series. This one could go either way and could easily be a nail-biter or a blowout, setting the stage for a compelling and unpredictable Game 7.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.