Capitals favored over Hurricanes on Game 7 NHL odds

The home team is a perfect 6-0 through the first six games of this playoff series. The Washington Capitals hope that this trend continues when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Washington is a -155 home favorite on the NHL odds for Game 7 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Carolina has lost each of its last five road games against the Capitals and will try to snap out of that losing streak as a +135 road underdog.

Washington Capitals Notes

The home and road splits in this series for Washington’s offense have been remarkable. Through the first three home games of this series, the Capitals have scored 14 goals on 79 shots. In three games at Carolina, the Capitals managed to score only three goals on 74 shots.

Washington is likely going to have to figure out its road woes at some point this postseason if it hopes to make another deep run, but to advance to the next round it just needs one more win at home.

Including their 6-0 win in Game 5, the Capitals are 11-2 in their last 13 home games against the Hurricanes per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

Carolina forced this Game 7 with an impressive 5-2 win in Game 6. While Petr Mrazek can not shoulder all of the blame for his team’s struggles in Washington, there is no question that the goaltender has been far better at home than on the road.

To pull off this upset in Washington, Mrazek will need to be at his best like he was in Game 4. The Hurricanes have lost each of their last five postseason road games and will be looking for their first playoff road win since 2009 in this one.

Hurricanes at Capitals Betting Total

Wednesday’s total is set at 5.5 goals at online betting sites. The OVER has gone 4-2 through the first six games of this series.

On paper, this has been a perfectly evenly-matched series with both teams tied at 17 goals apiece heading into Game 7. But on the ice, the home team has just been the superior team in every game. The Capitals have the home crowd behind them and more recent playoff experience to call on, but anything can happen in a Game 7.

