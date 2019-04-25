2019 NFL Draft odds and props put focus on Kyler Murray

Thanks to a 3-13 straight up and 7-8-1 against the spread campaign in 2018, the Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. All eyes are on the Cardinals as the draft gets underway on Thursday night.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is going off as a -350 favorite to be selected with the first overall pick at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Murray was a much higher favorite in the weeks leading up to the draft due to his being a seemingly perfect fit for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, but some sources have been reporting this week that the Cardinals could go a different direction.

This could all be smoke and mirrors too as Arizona might be leaking false information to drum up trade interest. Only time will tell.

Nick Bosa was widely considered to be the best player in this draft before Murray’s meteoric rise and is the only other realistic option to go No. 1 at +350. The rest of the field is +700.

Bosa is a -300 favorite on the 2019 NFL Draft odds to be selected with the second overall pick ahead of Quinnen Williams (+325), Kyler Murray (+900) and the field (+1600). The 49ers would in all likelihood be thrilled to grab Bosa at No. 2 if the Cardinals do indeed go with Murray.

While Kyler Murray is a near lock to be the first quarterback taken in the draft at -1500, the field gets a lot more interesting after that. Dwayne Haskins is a -115 favorite to be the second quarterback taken, slightly ahead of Drew Lock (+160) and Daniel Jones (+270).

The New York Giants could be looking at a quarterback of the future at the No. 6 spot while teams like Miami and Washington could be interested in trading up for one. The total number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round is set at 3.5 at betting sites with the OVER going off as a heavy favorite of -500 over the UNDER 3.5 at +350.

Alabama’s Josh Jacobs is the only running back projected to be selected in the first round. Bettors can wager on whether his draft position will be OVER (-190) or UNDER (+145) the posted spot of 25.5.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.