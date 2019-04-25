Spurs small favorites hosting Nuggets on Game 6 NBA odds

The San Antonio Spurs are 33-10 straight up and 25-18 against the spread at home this season. To keep their season alive, the Spurs will need to earn a home win on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio is a 2.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Game 6 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Spurs are just 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home.

San Antonio Spurs Notes

After stealing Game 1 in Denver with a 101-96 win as a 5.5-point underdog, the Spurs took over home court in this best-of-seven series. Everything was still going according to plan when San Antonio won Game 3 118-108 at home.

But since then, Denver has dominated the series, taking back home court with a 117-103 win in San Antonio in Game 4 and then rolling to a 108-90 win in Game 5 at home. Now the Spurs are fighting for their playoff lives and have lost the momentum they had in the early stages of this series.

The Spurs are 14-1 SU and 8-7 ATS in their last 15 home games against Denver. The Nuggets won their first game in San Antonio since 2012 when they won Game 4.

Denver Nuggets Notes

Nikola Jokic is thriving in his first ever trip to the postseason averaging 19.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and nine assists per game. Denver appeared to be in serious danger in this series down 2-1 to a Gregg Popovich coached team in the playoffs.

The Nuggets are making their first playoff appearance since 2013 and have not won a series since 2009. That slump could come to an end with a win on Thursday. Denver is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the Spurs according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Nuggets at Spurs Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 208 points at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Denver’s last six games on the road.

The Nuggets were the clearly superior team during the regular season and appear to be the superior team in this series as well. With that said, a Spurs team with its season on the line playing at home in front of a wild San Antonio crowd is going to be extremely tough to beat, especially when Denver knows it will have another shot at home.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.