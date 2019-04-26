Warriors betting favorites at Clippers on Game 6 NBA odds

The Golden State Warriors are 10-1 straight up and 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 road games against the Los Angeles Clippers. After failing to close out this series in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Warriors will take another crack at it on Friday night on the road.

Golden State is a 9.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Warriors are 2-5 ATS over their last seven games.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers When: Friday, April 26, 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Golden State -9.5 / 232.5 Points Warriors at Clippers OddsShark Matchup Report

Golden State Warriors Notes

Klay Thompson admitted after the game that he was looking ahead to the next round against Houston. The rest of his teammates were not so willing to publicly admit it, but the Warriors were clearly not at their best in Wednesday’s 129-121 loss at home.

After holding the Clippers to 105 points in back-to-back victories in Los Angeles, Golden State’s defense got torched for the second time in this series, resulting in another loss as a double-digit favorite.

The Warriors are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff road games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Los Angeles Clippers Notes

The Clippers became the first team since the 1993 Los Angeles Lakers to pull off two road upsets as a double-digit underdog in a playoff series. This one, as a 15-point underdog, was tied for the second biggest postseason upset since 1991.

Lou Williams was the hero of the game again like he was in Game 2, leading the team with 33 points and 10 assists on Wednesday night. Now the Clippers will try to get a win at home where they are just 1-6 SU over their last seven playoff games.

Warriors at Clippers Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 232.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 9-2 in Golden State’s last 11 playoff road games.

Golden State had its worst regular season since 2014 this season at 57-25 SU and 35-46-1 ATS and has now been caught sleeping in two of its first five playoff games against a clearly inferior team.

The Warriors can get away with a few duds in this round, but there is no question that their play will need to vastly improve if they hope to match up with Houston in the next round. But before they can worry about that, the Warriors need to close out this pesky Clippers squad.

