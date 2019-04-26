EPL Matchweek 36 odds, betting trends for top matchups

In picking up its 10th straight win on Wednesday with a 2-0 road victory over Manchester United, Manchester City moved back into first place on the table over Liverpool. City will look to hold on to first place and to extend its winning streak to 11 games with a win on Sunday against Burnley.

Manchester City is a -700 road favorite on the Premier League odds at Burnley at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester City went undefeated through its first 15 games with a record of 13-2-0 before hitting a 1-0-3 slump in December. But since then, the club is 14-0-1 over its last 15 matches, putting them three wins away from repeating as Premier League champions.

Coming off its loss in the Manchester Derby, Manchester United will try to bounce back when it hosts Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. This game is listed as a pick’em as both teams are going off at +165 to win with a draw paying +240.

Manchester United has cooled off considerably over the last two months, going just 2-0-4 over its last six matches since going 10-2-0 in its previous 12 matches. The 2-0 loss to Manchester City was preceded by a 4-0 loss on the road to Everton. Wednesday’s loss was Manchester United’s first home loss since August 27, breaking an unbeaten streak of 9-5-0 at home.

Chelsea missed out on a golden opportunity to put some space between itself and fifth place on the table when it picked up a disappointing draw at home against Burnley last Monday. The last eight league matches between these two clubs have been split down the middle with both teams going 2-4-2 against each other.

With a goal in the 88th minute against Brighton last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur picked up a 1-0 win to help solidify its hold over third place in the EPL. Tottenham is a -230 favorite at sports betting sites at home on Saturday against West Ham United (+600 to win, +395 to draw). West Ham is 0-7-1 in its last eight road matches.

Rounding out the top five this weekend is Arsenal going off at +150 on the road against Leicester City (+175 to win, +275 to draw). Arsenal has lost three of its last four matches and is just 2-2-5 in its last nine matches away from home.

