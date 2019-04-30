Cubs betting favorites at Mariners on Tuesday MLB odds

The Chicago Cubs are 9-3 over their last 12 games since starting the season off with a 5-9 record. The Cubs hope to stay hot with a win over the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a two-game series starting on Tuesday night.

Chicago is a -140 road favorite on the MLB odds in Seattle at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cole Hamels will get the start for the Cubs against Felix Hernandez and the Mariners as +130 home underdogs.

Chicago Cubs Notes

The Cubs opened the season with a 2-7 record through their first nine games, getting swept by the Atlanta Braves and losing two games to one in series against Texas and Milwaukee.

Chicago hasn’t lost a series since, splitting a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and picking up series wins over Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami and Arizona twice. Over this 12-5 stretch, the Cubs have allowed two runs or less 10 times including four shutout wins.

In the last four games started by Cole Hamels, Chicago is a perfect 4-0 on the moneyline per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Seattle Mariners Notes

Seattle has the most runs scored in the majors with 184 through the team’s first 31 games. A lot of those runs came in the team’s red-hot 13-2 start to the season however as the Mariners averaged 7.8 runs per game over that run. Since April 12, the Mariners have averaged only 4.19 runs per game and have gone 5-11 in 16 games.

Seattle’s last two games have been particularly bad, losing 15-1 to Texas on Saturday and 14-1 against the Rangers on Sunday. The Mariners are 3-2 in Felix Hernandez’s five starts this season as Hernandez boasts a 3.91 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 2019.

Cubs at Mariners Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1-1 in Seattle’s last eight games.

Since 2007, Seattle and Chicago have met for an interleague series once every three years. The Cubs are 6-2 in their last eight games against the Mariners. This year’s series is only two games long, wrapping up on Wednesday with a projected pitching matchup of Jon Lester vs. Marco Gonzalez.

