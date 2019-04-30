Blue Jackets Game 3 betting favorites hosting the Bruins

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 12-2 over their last 14 games including a 5-1 record so far this postseason. The Blue Jackets will try to stay hot when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night in a series that is currently knotted up at one game apiece.

Columbus is a -115 home favorite on the NHL odds for Game 3 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bruins, who are going off at +105 on Tuesday, have handed the Blue Jackets their only two losses in their current 12-2 run.

Columbus Blue Jackets Notes

The Blue Jackets scored twice in 13 seconds in the third period to take a 2-1 lead in a Game 1 that had been dominated by the Boston Bruins to that point. The Bruins would eventually tie the game up and win it 3-2 in overtime, outshooting the Blue Jackets 37-22.

In Game 2, it was the Blue Jackets who racked up more shots than the Bruins with a 41-31 advantage including the game winner in double overtime to send this series back to Columbus tied up. Sergei Bobrovsky has been sensational this postseason with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage through six games.

In their last eight games at home, the Blue Jackets are 7-1 per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Boston Bruins Notes

Boston’s series against Toronto in the last round got off to a similar start to this one as the Bruins lost to the Maple Leafs 4-1 in Game 1 and then beat them 4-1 in Game 2. This time around, it was a pair of matching 3-2 overtime results with each team picking up one game in the series.

The Bruins are 4-1 in their last five road games including big wins in Game 4 and Game 6 on the road in Toronto, so they won’t be intimidated in these next two games in Columbus.

Bruins at Blue Jackets Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Boston’s last five road games against Columbus.

Both teams have scored five goals apiece in this series and the shot total is just narrowly in Boston’s favor at 68 to 63. Bettors expecting a close series have been treated to exactly that through the first two games, and things should be just as tightly contested over the next two games in Columbus.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.