Rockets vs. Thunder betting line, trends for Tuesday night matchup

The Houston Rockets are a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread over their last six games. With second place in the Western Conference still within reach, the Rockets look to extend their winning streak to seven on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston is a 1.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oklahoma City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The last 10 games between the Rockets and Thunder have been split 5-5 SU with the Thunder holding a slight edge of 6-4 ATS.

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder When: Tuesday, April 9, 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Betting Line: Oklahoma City -1.5 Rockets at Thunder OddsShark Matchup Report

Houston Rockets Notes

The Rockets have not only won their last six games; they’ve crushed their opponents during them. Each of Houston’s last six wins has been by double digits and the average margin of victory over this stretch has been a staggering 25.8 points per game.

It hasn’t all been scrubs either as the winning streak includes a 112-85 win over Denver and a 135-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Houston’s recent surge brings the team’s record to 20-3 SU and 14-7-2 ATS over its last 23 games.

Over their last 11 road games, the Rockets are 9-2 SU and 7-3-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Oklahoma City Thunder Notes

Coming on the heels of a 2-7 SU and ATS slump over their previous nine games, the Thunder have finally strung some wins together over their last three games with a 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS start to the month of April. All three of these wins have come against opponents with below-.500 records, however.

The remaining two games of the regular season will be much bigger tests as Oklahoma City hosts Houston on Tuesday and then wraps up the season on the road in Milwaukee.

The OVER is 3-0-1 in Houston’s last four games at sports betting sites

There are still plenty of possibilities in the Western Conference playoff picture including a potential first-round matchup between these two teams in the three-seed vs. six-seed or the two-seed vs. seven seed series. With three losses in their last four games against the Thunder, the Rockets would love to end that slump with a road win over Oklahoma City in this one.

