EPL Matchweek 38 odds, betting trends for top matchups

Manchester City improved to 13-0-0 over its last 13 games with a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Monday. The club sits one point ahead of Liverpool on the English Premier League table and can secure the EPL title for the second straight year with a win this Sunday over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City is a -575 road favorite on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Perhaps best known for its high-powered offense, Manchester City has been winning games with its sensational play on defense of late giving up zero goals in each of its last four matches and in a remarkable 10 of its last 12 matches.

Brighton will try to crack the code at home as a +1500 underdog to win and a +700 underdog to force a draw to spoil City’s celebration.

Liverpool (-315) will look to wrap up the season with a win at home against Wolverhampton (+900 to win, +450 to draw) on Sunday. If Liverpool picks up a win in this one it will finish the season with 97 points; more points than any other previous English Premier League champion has ever earned with the exception of last year’s 100-point Manchester City club. Liverpool has lost only one game all season with a fantastic 29-7-1 record, yet still doesn’t have control of its own destiny heading into the final gameweek.

On the bright side for Liverpool, the team did advance to the Champions League Final with a shocking 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday. It may also have the league’s top goal scorer in Mohamed Salah, who is a -300 favorite at online betting sites to win the award over Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (+350), teammate Sadio Mane (+1200) and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1400). Salah enters action with 22 goals as the other three on this list are sitting on 20.

Chelsea enters the weekend ahead of Tottenham Hotspur by one point on the table for third place. Tottenham is a +110 favorite at home against Everton (+230 to win, +250 to draw) while Chelsea is a slight +150 road favorite visiting Leicester City (+170 to win, +260 to draw). Leicester upset Chelsea 1-0 on the road back in December.

English Premier League Betting Lines Brighton (+1500) vs. Manchester City (-575), Draw (+700) Liverpool (-315) vs. Wolverhampton (+900), Draw (+450) Tottenham (+110) vs. Everton (+230), Draw (+250) Leicester City (+170) vs. Chelsea (+150), Draw (+260)

