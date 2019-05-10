Rockets favorites on Game 6 odds hosting Warriors on Friday

The Houston Rockets are 12-0 straight up and 9-2-1 against the spread over their last 12 games at home. The Rockets will try to force a Game 7 by picking up a 13th straight win at home this Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Houston is a 7-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Game 6 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With Kevin Durant out for the rest of the series, the Rockets are now a 7-point favorite at home after closing at -3.5 in Game 3 and +1 in Game 4.

Houston Rockets Notes

After losing Chris Paul to a mid-series injury last season that was instrumental in Houston’s blowing a 3-2 series lead against Golden State, the Rockets aren’t going to lose to much sleep worrying about how Kevin Durant’s series-ending injury affects public perception of them.

The Rockets have already handed the full-strength Warriors two losses in Houston, so going up against a Golden State team without its best player shouldn’t feel like too daunting of a task.

In their last 12 games as a postseason favorite at home, the Rockets are 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors Notes

Kevin Durant leads all postseason scorers with 34.2 points per game, and he already had 22 points in 32 minutes of play in Game 5. But after suffering a scary-looking non-contact injury running up the court, Durant was diagnosed with a calf strain that will keep him out for at least the rest of this series.

Klay Thompson picked a good time to break out of his scoring slump with a 27-point night to help the Warriors hold on for a 104-99 win. Golden State is just 1-4 ATS through the first five games of this series despite owning a 3-2 SU lead.

Warriors at Rockets Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 213.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Golden State’s last six road games.

Every game in this series has been decided by six points or less. It’s a shame that such a great and competitive series lost its best player, but injuries are of course a part of the game. Now Golden State will need Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at their very best if they hope to upset James Harden and this dangerous Rockets group.

