Sixers underdogs at the Raptors on Game 7 NBA betting line

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-15 straight up and 4-12 against the spread in their last 16 road games against the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers will try to buck that trend on Sunday night with a road win over the Raptors in Game 7.

Philadelphia is a 6-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Toronto at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. When they defeated the Raptors in Game 2 in Toronto, the 76ers closed as a 7.5-point road underdog.

Philadelphia 76ers Notes

With their backs against the wall and their season on the line in Game 6, the 76ers finally got things going on offense and staved off elimination with a 112-101 win. Jimmy Butler was the team’s leading scorer for the fourth time in this series as he led the way with 25 points.

Joel Embiid’s offensive struggles continued as he settled for only 17 points, but he was effective throughout the game with 12 rebounds, two blocks and the team going +40 with him on the court.

In their last five games as a road underdog, the 76ers are 1-4 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Toronto Raptors Notes

Giving up 112 points to the 76ers in Game 6 marked just the second time in Toronto’s last 10 games that the Raptors have allowed more than 96 points. Toronto is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four games surrendering 100 points or more.

This isn’t to say that the Raptors can’t win in a high-scoring affair, but they aren’t built to come from behind and are far better at taking the early lead and smothering their opponents on defense. The Raptors are 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite of five points or more.

Sixers at Raptors Betting Total

Sunday night’s total is set at 209 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-2 in Philadelphia’s last eight games.

Both Philadelphia and Toronto have two wins by double-digits and one win by five points in this series. For as dominant as Toronto has looked at times, especially in their 125-89 blowout in Game 5, this has actually been a very even series.

Home court should play a big role for the Raptors here, but their playoff demons could continue if the 76ers can carry their offensive momentum from Game 6 into this one.

