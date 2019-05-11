UFC 237 odds and betting trends for Saturday night card

Rose Namajunas has won each of her last three fights, most recently defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship at UFC 217 and then successfully defending against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223. Namajunas moves on to a new opponent this Saturday when she defends her championship at UFC 237 against Jessica Andrade.

The champion is a +110 underdog on the UFC odds to retain her title with a win at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Namajunas is no stranger to the underdog role as she closed as a +330 underdog in her first win against Jedrzejczyk and a +120 one in her second. She will be facing a hostile crowd in Jessica Andrade’s home country of Brazil.

Andrade (-140 to win) has more than just her home crowd going for her. The 27-year-old seems to get better with every fight and has entered her prime with authority going 6-1 over her last seven fights with impressive wins over Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. These are clearly the two best women’s strawweights in the game at the moment, and this bout will show us who belongs on top.

The main card at UFC 237 is loaded with highly competitive fights. The first match on the main card of Irene Aldana (-360) vs. Bethe Correia (+270) is the only one with a favorite going off at higher than -145 at sports betting sites. The lead up to the main event features Thiago Alves (-115) vs. Laureano Staropoli (-115), Jose Aldo (-145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (+115) and Jared Cannonier (-145) vs. Anderson Silva (+115).

Anderson Silva is comfortably in the conversation for the greatest UFC fighter of all time. He started his career in the UFC with 16 straight wins and held the UFC Middleweight Championship for a staggering 2,457 days. But since 2013, Silva is 1-5 in six official fights, most recently losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. Now 44 years old, Silva hopes to give the fans in his home country one more win.

Alex Volkanovski is 19-1 as a professional with 16 straight wins and a 6-0 record in his first six UFC fights. He gets his toughest test to date against the 28-4 Brazilian Jose Aldo, who has won each of his last two fights by knockout.

