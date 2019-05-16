Blazers underdogs again on Game 2 odds at the Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-3 straight up and against the spread over their last five postseason games. The Trail Blazers hope to snap out of this skid with a road win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Western Finals.

Portland is a 7.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 19 games played in the month of May, the Trail Blazers are 6-13 ATS.

Portland Trail Blazers Notes

The Trail Blazers could not carry the momentum of their Game 7 win into a successful performance in Game 1, falling well short in a 116-94 series-opening loss. Unfortunately for Portland, what did carry over from Game 7 was Damian Lillard’s poor shooting; the star point guard shot just 4-for-12 from the field and turned the ball over seven times.

Lillard has averaged 16 points per game and shot 24.1% from the field over his last two games since shooting 44.9% and averaging 29.8 through the first 11 of this postseason run.

With the loss on Tuesday, Portland fell to 1-14 SU and 5-10 ATS in its last 15 road games against the Warriors per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors Notes

Golden State certainly hasn’t looked like a team playing without its best player over the last two games. The Warriors went into Houston and defeated a full-strength Rockets team 118-113 as 7.5-point favorites and followed that up with their blowout win in Game 1 of the conference finals.

Stephen Curry is thriving in his return to the role of primary scorer averaging 34.5 points per game over Golden State’s last two games. The Warriors are 15-5 SU over their last 20 games.

Blazers at Warriors Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 218 points. The OVER is 8-4 in Golden State’s last 12 games.

Not many teams could afford to lose a player like Kevin Durant and still play at an elite level, but the Warriors happen to be one of those teams. Damian Lillard is far too good of a player to be mired in this current slump he is in for long, but he will need to snap out of it sooner than later if the Trail Blazers hope to have any chance of making this a long series.

