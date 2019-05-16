Bruins are Game 4 betting favorites on road at Carolina

The Boston Bruins are a perfect 6-0 over their last six games. With a win in Game 4 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, the Bruins could punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final.

Boston is a -120 road favorite on the NHL odds in Raleigh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Hurricanes will try to stave off elimination as +100 home underdogs.

Boston Bruins Notes

Tuukka Rask is playing on a whole different level than any other goaltender left in the postseason. Through his last four games, Rask has allowed only five goals on 129 shots, sporting a dazzling 1.25 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage.

Over 16 postseason games, the veteran goaltender now owns a 1.96 GAA and a .939 save percentage. With Rask playing at this level and Boston’s offense averaging four goals per game over the team’s last six games, this is looking like the team to beat in 2019.

The Bruins improved to 8-1 in their last nine games against Carolina with Tuesday night’s 2-1 win per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

After getting blown out in Game 1 and Game 2 in Boston, the Hurricanes played a much better game at home in Game 3. Carolina threw everything and the kitchen sink at Rask with 11 shots through the game’s first seven minutes and a 20-6 shot advantage in the first period, but Rask didn’t allow a goal until the Bruins had weathered the storm and taken a 2-0 lead.

The Hurricanes had gone 7-0 in their previous seven home games before finally being solved in Game 3.

Bruins at Hurricanes Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals. The UNDER is 6-3 in Boston’s last nine games.

Carolina looked understandably demoralized after failing to find a goal in the first period on Tuesday night, getting outshot 16-6 in the game-deciding second period. Now down 3-0 and facing a seemingly insurmountable uphill climb, the Hurricanes will need to find the energy for another big push at home in Game 4.

Boston is one of the four teams in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead, so Bruins fans would love to see this one get wrapped up on Thursday with no unnecessary dramatics.

