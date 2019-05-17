Betting lines and trends roundup for 2019 Preakness Stakes

For the first time since 1996, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby will not be competing in the Preakness Stakes. With Country House sitting out of the Preakness due to Illness, Improbable enters the race as the favorite to take home the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Improbable is a +225 favorite on the Preakness Stakes odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bob Baffert trainee had a respectable showing in the Kentucky Derby placing fifth before eventually getting bumped up to fourth after the disqualification of the race’s original winner, Maximum Security. Improbable is the only horse among the first seven to cross the line on Derby day that is participating in the Preakness.

War of Will, who crossed the line eighth and officially finished in seventh after Maximum Security’s disqualification, is Improbable’s biggest competition in this race sitting at +350 on the horse racing odds to win the Preakness. War of Will was the horse most directly affected by Maximum Security’s sudden lane change as jockey Tyler Gaffalione was forced to abruptly slow down to avoid a collision. Gaffalione and War of Will hope to get some payback on a cleaner trip this time around.

Two horses that didn’t compete in the Kentucky Derby will look to follow in Maximum Security’s hoof-steps with a wire-to-wire win in Alwaysmining (+600) and Anothertwistafate (+700).

Alwaysmining opened his career with disappointing speed and results through his first six races. But under new trainer Rubley Kelly, Alwaysmining has been converted into a frontrunner and has won each of his last six races in wire-to-wire fashion. Anothertwistafate has finished in the top two in each of his last five races including three wire-to-wire victories.

All of this early speed could set the stage for a closer like Bourbon War (+800) to swoop in for a favorable result late. With a top Beyer speed of 96, Bourbon War likely won’t have enough to win outright, but a late kick and a top three finish could certainly be in the cards.

Rounding out the field for this year’s Preakness Stakes are Owendale (+1000), Warrior’s Charge (+1200), Win Win Win (+1200), Bodexpress (+2000), Laughing Fox (+2000), Signalman (+2500), Market King (+3300), and Everfast (+5000).

