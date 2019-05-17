Raptors seek rebound as Game 2 underdogs at Bucks

The Toronto Raptors are 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven postseason games. The Raptors will try to tie up their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Friday night.

Toronto is a 6.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Milwaukee at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 19 games coming off a loss, the Raptors are 15-4 SU.

Toronto Raptors Notes

The Raptors kicked off Game 1 with a dream start, jumping out to a 34-23 lead in the first quarter that carried over into an 83-76 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry was excellent in the fourth quarter going five-for-seven from the floor and scoring 14 points.

The rest of the Raptors, meanwhile, went 0-for-15 from the floor and contributed only three points. The meltdown led to a 32-17 quarter in Milwaukee’s favor, losing the Raptors the game and serving up a bad beat to their backers who were holding +6.5 tickets.

With the loss, Toronto fell to 1-5 SU and ATS in its last six games against Milwaukee per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

After coasting through their previous four games, the Bucks hit some major resistance in Game 1 against the Raptors. But instead of falling apart like it did in Game 1 against Boston, Milwaukee stuck with it and rallied to a gutsy 108-100 win.

Brook Lopez led the way in the fourth quarter with 13 of his team-leading 29 points coming in the final frame. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the clear star of this offense, but Tuesday night served as a reminder of how deep this squad is this season. The Bucks are now 9-1 SU and ATS this postseason.

Raptors at Bucks Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 216 points. The UNDER is 6-1 in Toronto’s last seven games on the road.

Antetokounmpo shot just 7-for-16 from the floor on Wednesday and the Bucks still won by eight points. Toronto’s elite defense could continue to keep Antetokounmpo from putting up his usual numbers on offense, but it is going to take both a top-level defense and four consistent quarters of offense to take down this Bucks squad.

