Raptors hold edge on Sixers on Game 3 NBA betting lines

The Toronto Raptors are 22-4 straight up and 18-8 against the spread in their last 26 games against the Philadelphia 76ers. After dropping Game 2 to Philadelphia on Monday, the Raptors will try to get back to their winning ways against the 76ers on Thursday night in Game 3.

Toronto is a 1-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors were favored by 7.5 points in their 94-89 home loss to the 76ers in Game 2.

Toronto Raptors Notes

Despite another strong defensive effort on Monday, the Raptors had their 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS postseason winning streak snapped with the loss.

Since allowing 104 points in a 104-101 loss to Orlando in its first game of the playoffs, Toronto has held its opponents to just 90.8 points per game over its last six games. In addition to making his impact on the defensive side of the court, Kawhi Leonard has also been sensational on offense in this series thus far with 45 points in Game 1 and 35 points in Game 2.

The Raptors are 6-3 SU and ATS in their last nine games as a road favorite per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Philadelphia 76ers Notes

Given their recent history against the Raptors and a disappointing 108-95 loss to the Raptors in Game 1, many were already counting the 76ers out of this series after just one game.

But with their win in Game 2, the 76ers now have home court advantage in this series. Philadelphia is 5-1 SU and ATS over its last six games including a 3-1 SU and ATS record on the road. Now the 76ers return home, where they are 33-11 SU and 23-21 ATS so far this season.

Raptors at 76ers Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 216.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 7-2 in Philadelphia’s last nine home games against Toronto.

While the 76ers were able to hold Toronto to just 89 points in Game 2, this series remaining a low scoring one would heavily favor the defensive-minded Raptors. Philadelphia needs to push the tempo and make the most of its scoring opportunities at home to open up this series and try to pull off the upset.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.