Avalanche favored over Sharks on Game 4 odds at home

The Colorado Avalanche are 1-6 on the moneyline in their last seven games against the San Jose Sharks. The Avalanche will try to solve the Sharks on Thursday night in a critical game at home.

Colorado is a -125 home favorite on the NHL odds in Game 4 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Sharks can take a 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche with a win as +105 road underdogs.

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche When: Thursday, May 2, 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado Betting Line / Total: Colorado -125 / 6 Goals Sharks at Avalanche OddsShark Matchup Report

Colorado Avalanche Notes

The Avalanche entered Tuesday night’s Game 3 in the midst of an eight-game home winning streak. That streak came to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Sharks. Dating back to March 17, Colorado is 1-3 in four games against San Jose and 12-1-2 in 15 games against the rest of the league.

The Sharks have torched the Avalanche for 17 goals over that four game stretch while allowing Colorado only 10. With San Jose pouring on the goals against Colorado’s defense, the onus may be on Nathan MacKinnon and the offense to simply outscore the Sharks as the team did in its 4-3 win in Game 2.

In their last 10 postseason home games, the Avalanche are 6-4 per the OddsShark NHL Database.

San Jose Sharks Notes

San Jose fell down 3-1 in its series against the Vegas Golden Knights on the heels of three straight blowout losses, getting outscored 16-6 over those three games and forcing goaltender Martin Jones to be pulled from two of those games.

Since then, the Sharks are on a 5-1 tear, outscoring their opponents 24-15 over this run. With Jones back on track and the offense clicking, the Sharks could be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in this wide open postseason.

Sharks at Avalanche Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at six goals at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-2-1 in San Jose’s last 11 games overall and 6-1 in the Sharks’ last seven games against Colorado.

As San Jose proved in the last round, even a 3-1 series lead isn’t insurmountable in the NHL’s postseason. With that said, Colorado’s best chance in this series would certainly be to win both of its remaining home games and then to steal one more in San Jose; if this isn’t a must win for the Avalanche, it’s close to one.

