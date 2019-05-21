Athletics underdogs at Indians on Tuesday MLB odds

The Oakland Athletics are 4-0 over their last four games including a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday afternoon. The Athletics will try to pick up another win over the Indians as the two teams meet for their second game of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

Oakland is a +128 road underdog on the MLB odds in Cleveland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In what should be a good pitcher’s duel, Chris Bassitt is set to square off against Trevor Bauer and the Indians who are going off at -138 at home.

Oakland Athletics Betting Notes

The Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak with a road sweep over the Detroit Tigers going 3-0 against the Tigers while outscoring them 28 to six over that stretch. Oakland was up 5-3 in a fourth game against Detroit that was suspended in the middle of the seventh inning on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Oakland carried the momentum from that series into the start of this one with a 6-4 win on Monday, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead and never looking back.

Chris Bassitt has been sensational for the Athletics through his first five starts of the season boasting a 1.93 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and 38 strikeouts through 32.2 innings pitched. Despite his impressive stats, the A’s are just 2-3 over his five starts.

Cleveland Indians Betting Notes

Cleveland also took advantage of a weak opponent over the weekend picking up three wins in a four-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Indians rank fifth in the majors in team ERA at 3.52, but an offense that ranks 23rd in runs scored with 179 and 26th in home runs with 46 has the Indians sitting behind Minnesota in the standings with a record of 25-21. After Monday’s loss, the Indians are 1-5 in their last six games against Oakland per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Athletics at Indians Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 7.5 runs. The UNDER is 13-5 in Oakland’s last 18 games against American League opponents.

If Minnesota and Houston don’t falter over the next few months, Cleveland and Oakland could find themselves in the middle of a crowded AL Wild Card race. This series wraps up on Wednesday with Frankie Montas and Jefry Rodriguez scheduled to take the mound.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.