Astros sitting atop American League Pennant odds

The Houston Astros entered Tuesday’s action with the best record in baseball at 32-16. The Astros are expected to keep up their winning ways throughout the season and are the current betting favorite to come out on top of the American League.

Houston is a +150 favorite on the American League Pennant odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. There isn’t much to dislike about the Astros; they rank fourth in the majors in runs scored and second best in the majors in team ERA. The Astros won 101 regular season games in 2017 and 103 regular season games in 2018.

With an 8.5-game lead already opened up over the rest of the AL West (Oakland at +4500 to win the AL, Texas at +5000, Los Angeles at +5500 and Seattle at +5500), Houston has everything going for it through the first third of the 2019 season.

All three of the top contenders at online betting sites to win the American League behind the Astros reside in the AL East. They are the New York Yankees (+300), Tampa Bay Rays (+600) and Boston Red Sox (+600).

The Yankees have gone on an impressive 12-3 run over their last 15 games to move into first place in the division with a 30-17 record. The most impressive thing about the Yankees’ run is that they’ve managed it while being decimated by injuries, including those to top players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino. This group will be extremely dangerous when it gets healthy.

The Red Sox and the Rays have been surprising for different reasons. Boston has looked mediocre over a 25-23 start to the season while Tampa Bay has suddenly emerged as a legitimate playoff contender sitting in between New York and Boston in the standings. The Rays have the best team ERA in baseball, and as long as they continue to pitch this well they should stay in the mix.

Over in the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins (+600) entered Tuesday’s action with a 5.5-game lead over the Cleveland Indians (+1500). Minnesota’s offense has produced 5.64 runs per game through the team’s first 47 games while Cleveland’s bats have produced a much more disappointing 3.98 runs per game.

