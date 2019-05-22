Dodgers riding high on National League Pennant odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 10-3 over their last 13 games and own the best record in the National League at 32-17. The Dodgers are favored to advance to the World Series for the third straight year in 2019, and this time they’d love to follow up their pennant win with a championship.

Los Angeles is a +210 favorite on the National League Pennant odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Dodgers have been a model of consistency in recent years, winning the NL West six straight times, advancing to the NLCS three straight times and winning it twice in a row.

Cody Bellinger has been the best player in baseball this season with a remarkable .404 batting average, 43 runs, 17 home runs and 44 RBI though 47 games played. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the MLB in runs scored and second best in team ERA; ranking No. 1 in the NL in both of those categories.

The Philadelphia Phillies (+450 to win the NL Pennant) have seen their big offseason pay early dividends with the team entering Tuesday’s action in first place in the NL East with a 28-19 record. The fact that they’ve been able to play so well despite the struggles of Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola suggests that this team could find a whole new gear over the second half of the season.

Will this be the year that the Chicago Cubs (+600 at sports betting sites) get back on top? Chicago entered Tuesday night with the best offensive production in the NL at 5.38 runs per game and the third best team ERA in the NL at 3.62. Chicago has a tough battle ahead in a highly competitive NL Central, but this Cubs squad has been the second most complete team in the National League behind only the Dodgers thus far.

The Milwaukee Brewers (+700), St. Louis Cardinals (+1100), and Pittsburgh Pirates (+1800) are all currently well within striking distance of the top spot in the Central Division. Other National League teams that could be contenders for the pennant include the Atlanta Braves (+900), Arizona Diamondbacks (+2000), New York Mets (+2200), Washington Nationals (+2300) and San Diego Padres (+2500).

National League Pennant Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +210 Philadelphia Phillies +450 Chicago Cubs +600 Milwaukee Brewers +700 Atlanta Braves +900 St. Louis Cardinals +1100 Pittsburgh Pirates +1800 Arizona Diamondbacks +2000 New York Mets +2200 Washington Nationals +2300 San Diego Padres +2500 Colorado Rockies +4500 Cincinnati Reds +8000 San Francisco Giants +12500 Miami Marlins +150000

