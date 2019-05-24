Rangers are Friday underdogs at Angels on MLB odds

The Texas Rangers are 7-1 over their last eight games including a current stretch of four straight wins. The Rangers will try to extend their winning streak to five games in the first game of a three-game series starting on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is a +140 road underdog on the MLB odds in Anaheim at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Drew Smyly will get the start for the Rangers going up against Griffin Canning and the Angels as -160 home favorites.

Texas Rangers Betting Notes

Before going on this current 7-1 run, the Rangers were 0-5 in their previous five games including being on the wrong end of a four-game sweep facing the division-leading Houston Astros.

Since then however, Texas has won three straight series including a home sweep over the Seattle Mariners to start off this week. Drew Smyly has made it through five innings in only one of his eight starts this season and sports a disappointing 6.51 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP on the season thus far.

The Rangers have some pretty severe home and road splits this season going 17-8 at home and 7-15 on the road per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Los Angeles Angels Betting Notes

Los Angeles has hit a rut over its last four games as the team is 0-4 while being outscored 32-12 over that stretch. The Angels are now 22-27 and rank 22nd in the MLB with a team ERA of 4.81.

Mike Trout has been walked a league-high 44 times as opposing teams are more than willing to go after his teammates instead of the generational slugger. The Angels hope to turn things around against the Rangers, who they are 8-1 against in their last nine meetings in Anaheim.

Rangers at Angels Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two division rivals.

Texas enters this series in much better form than Los Angeles, but Smyly’s performances this season have not inspired much confidence. The series continues over the weekend with a pitching matchup of Mike Minor and Tyler Skaggs on Saturday and Ariel Jurado against a currently unannounced Angels starter on Sunday.

