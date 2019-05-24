Nadal clear betting favorite on men’s French Open odds

Since being forced to withdraw with an injury in 2016, Rafael Nadal has won each of the last two French Open titles, which were the 10th and 11th of his career. The King of Clay will look to add yet another French Open title to his long list of accomplishments in this year’s tournament at the Stade Roland Garros.

Nadal is a +105 favorite on the French Open odds in Paris at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With no disrespect to the rest of the field, a bet on Nadal to win this tournament almost feels the same as a bet on Nadal to stay healthy. The Spaniard is a remarkable 58-8 all-time in clay tournaments and has never even been pushed to five sets in any of his 11 French Open Finals victories. Nadal is in top from coming off a win at the Italian Open on clay last Sunday.

Novak Djokovic (+225 to win the French Open) advanced to the final in the Italian Open before falling 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 to Nadal. Djokovic has been a model of consistency since 2011 winning 14 of the last 33 Grand Slam tournaments in tennis. Only one of those 14 wins has come in the French Open, and that was in 2016 when Nadal was sidelined with an injury. Djokovic is the best in the world on grass and hard courts, but on clay he’s chasing a legend.

Dominic Thiem (+550) advanced to the final of the 2018 French Open before being eliminated by Nadal in straight sets. Nine of Thiem’s 13 career singles titles have come on clay including a victory in Barcelona this year where the 25-year-old defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Thiem has advanced to at least the semifinals in each of the last three French Open tournaments and should be in the mix again in this one.

Other French Open hopefuls at sports betting sites include Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1600), Roger Federer (+2000), Alexander Zverev (+2200), Juan Martin Del Potro (+5000), and Stan Wawrinka (+5000). Federer won the French Open back in 2009 and Wawrinka won it in 2015, the only two years Nadal ever lost in this tournament.

Men’s French Open Betting Odds Rafael Nadal +105 Novak Djokovic +225 Dominic Thiem +550 Stefanos Tsitsipas +1600 Roger Federer +2000 Alexander Zverev +2200 Juan Martin Del Potro +5000 Stan Wawrinka +5000 See the complete list at OddsShark

