Bucks underdogs on NBA odds at Raptors in must-win Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks are 0-3 straight up and against the spread over their last three games, losing three straight for the first time all season in this series against the Toronto Raptors. Now on the edge of elimination, the Bucks need a road win over the Raptors in Game 6 on Saturday to force a Game 7 at home.

Milwaukee is a 2.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Toronto at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bucks lost by a score of 118-112 in overtime as a 2.5-point underdog in Game 3.

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Notes

In Game 2 of this series, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points in leading the Bucks to a 125-103 win. All seemed right in Milwaukee with that blowout win and the 2-0 series lead that came with it.

But over the last three games in this series, the Bucks are averaging only 99 points per game in regulation and Antetokounmpo has been held to 20.3 points per game. In the 11 games prior to this three game skid, the Bucks averaged 118.2 points per game and Antetokounmpo averaged 27.4 per game.

The Bucks have been an underdog 12 times this season. They are 8-4 SU and ATS in those 12 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Toronto Raptors Betting Notes

When Toronto rebuilt its team around one of the best two-way players in the NBA this offseason in Kawhi Leonard, it did so with defense in mind. That strategy has paid off with the team allowing only 99.9 points per game this postseason, second only to the Indiana Pacers who had a sample size of only four games after getting swept by Boston.

Unlike the Raptors, the Pacers didn’t have a superstar like Leonard to help guide the offense, as he has in this postseason with 31.4 points per game. The Raptors are 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games at home.

Bucks at Raptors Betting Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 212 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-1 in Milwaukee’s last nine games on the road.

Toronto faced a pair of back-to-back must-win games in Game 3 and Game 4 and won them both. For good measure, the Raptors got the road win they needed in Game 5. The Raptors have all the momentum heading into this critical Game 6, and now it’s time to see what Milwaukee can do in a must-win scenario.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.