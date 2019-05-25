Halep atop the odds to win women’s French Open title

Over the last 12 years, 10 different women have won the French Open. Simona Halep will attempt to join Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova as the only women to have won this tournament twice over that stretch.

Halep is a +400 favorite on the 2019 French Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Romanian star made her second straight trip to the French Open Final and her third in five years in 2018, finally breaking through with a win over Sloane Stephens for her first Grand Slam title. Four of Halep’s last seven titles have been won on clay.

In the Madrid Open, Halep finished runner-up to Kiki Bertens, who won the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Bertens (+800) also defeated Petra Kvitova, the defending champion in that tournament, en route to the win. The win was Bertens’ second of the season as she also picked up a victory in St. Petersburg back in February.

After Halep and Bertens, the board at online betting sites gets extremely crowded. Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens are each going off at +1100 while Elina Svitolina, 2016 French Open Winner Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and three-time French Open Winner Serena Williams are all going off at +1200 each.

It’s difficult to ignore Naomi Osaka at this price. The 21-year-old won her first major in the US Open against Serena Williams last year, and proved that the result was no fluke when she defeated Kvitova to win the Australian Open earlier this year. Osaka is unproven on clay, but back-to-back grand slam wins suggest that she could easily find her way into the mix in Paris.

Will Serena Williams return to form in this year’s French Open? Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title when she won the Australian Open in 2017. That was her last singles title victory, and she has missed time since then to deliver her first child and rehab various injuries. At 37 years old, some believe that Williams’ best tennis is behind her; but her history of success makes her tough to rule out.

Other potential contenders on the tennis odds include Ashleigh Barty (+2000), Angelique Kerber (+2200), Madison Keys (+2200), Victoria Azarenka (+2200), Bianca Andreescu (+2500) and Belinda Bencic (+2800). Kerber would complete a career Grand Slam if she were able to pull off the win in the French Open.

