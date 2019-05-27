Blues underdogs at Bruins on Game 1 Stanley Cup final odds

The St. Louis Blues are 7-2 through their first nine road games this postseason. The Blues will try to keep things rolling on the road when they visit the Boston Bruins for the first game of the Stanley Cup final on Monday night.

St. Louis is a +130 road underdog on the NHL odds in Boston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bruins will be looking for an eighth straight win on Monday as -150 home favorites.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

The Blues entered the Western Conference final as a slight underdog against the San Jose Sharks. After losing Game 3 in overtime on a controversial non-call on a clear hand pass, a lesser team might have grown frustrated and fallen apart.

The Blues did the opposite, using the incident as motivation to step up their game. St. Louis won each of its last three games against the Sharks, outscoring them 12 goals to 2 over that stretch. Rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington has been unshakable this postseason and owns an 0.67 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage over his last three games.

Since January 23, St. Louis is 36-17 on the moneyline per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

In almost any other postseason, the top goaltending story would be Binnington’s sensational play as a rookie. But this year, he’s going up against Tuukka Rask, who enters the Stanley Cup final as the clear favorite to win the Conn Smythe.

Rask owns a postseason-best 1.84 goals-against average and .942 save percentage, and in a four-game sweep over Carolina he stopped 109 of the 114 shots that he faced. Boston and St. Louis both enter this series with 57 playoff goals scored, but the Bruins have done it in two less games and allowed 15 fewer goals.

Blues at Bruins Betting Total

Monday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals at betting sites. The UNDER is 7-3 in Boston’s last 10 games.

St. Louis will be making its first appearance in the Stanley Cup final since the team was swept by the Boston Bruins in 1970. Another sweep feels unlikely for this very talented Blues squad, but the Bruins are 7-0 over their last seven games and certainly haven’t shown any signs of slowing down of late.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.