Bruins favored on NHL odds in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 on the puckline over their last eight games. The Bruins will try to extend their winning streak to nine straight games with a victory on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Boston is a -165 home favorite on the NHL odds in Game 2 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blues hope to even up the series as +145 road underdogs.

Boston Bruins Betting Notes

The Bruins showed just how good they could be in the face of adversity with an incredible come-from-behind win in Game 1. After giving up an early 2-0 lead to the Blues, Boston focused up and outshot St. Louis 18-3 in the second period, tying the game up at two apiece before intermission.

Boston would go on to outshoot the Blues 38-20 and secure a 4-2 win in the game. The Bruins are averaging four goals per game over their current eight-game win streak. Before Monday night’s win, Boston was 3-8 SU in its previous 11 home games against St. Louis per the OddsShark NHL Database.

St. Louis Blues Betting Notes

Jumping out to a 2-0 lead and getting two goals by Tuukka Rask on nine shots was essentially a dream start on the road for St. Louis.

But after playing the strong, physical game that got them to the final for the first 22 minutes of Game 1, the Blues had a meltdown and were totally outplayed for the final 38. St. Louis is 9-2 in its last 11 games coming off a loss including a 4-2 road win in San Jose after losing Game 1 6-3 in the Western Conference Final.

Blues at Bruins Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 5.5 goals at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in St. Louis’ last seven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

The team that takes a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final has gone on to win the Stanley Cup 77.2% of the time; when the home team won Game 1, that success rate jumps up to 84.2%. St. Louis is still looking for its first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history, and now would be a good time to get it if the Blues hope to avoid a demoralizing 0-2 start.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.